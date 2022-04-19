Former Australia wicketkeeper Ryan Campbell in coma after heart attack

Netherlands head coach and former Australia ODI wicketkeeper Ryan Campbell is in intensive care in a hospital in the UK after suffering a heart attack on Saturday. The 50-year-old was at a playground with his children at the weekend, before collapsing. It was reported on 6PR on Tuesday morning AWST that he remained in an induced coma although under the care of his doctors he has made some attempts successfully to breathe on his own. Campbell had been travelling in Europe from the Netherlands team's tour of New Zealand, and had visited friends, including Parker, and extended family in his home city of Perth just a week earlier.

Campbell played two ODIs for Australia in 2002 in the absence of then first-choice wicketkeeper-batter Adam Gilchrist, away on paternity leave. He has been the coach of the Dutch national side since 2017, and as a player represented both Australia and Hong Kong at international level. He featured for the latter in the 2016 Men's T20 World Cup, becoming the oldest player to make his T20I debut at the time, at the age of 44 years and 30 days. During his 98-game first-class career between 1994 and 2006, Campbell starred for Western Australia with 6009 runs at an average of 36.31."WA Cricket is in shock to hear of Ryan's medical emergency after suffering a major heart attack over the long weekend," said WA Cricket CEO Christina Matthews. "On behalf of all WA Cricket staff, players and the wider cricket community, I would like to pass on our heartfelt thoughts to Ryan, his wife Leontina and their family at this time. We know he is in the best care, and hope he pulls through and is able to make a full and speedy recovery."