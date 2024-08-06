Former India Batsman Vinod Kambli's Health Deteriorates Cricketer Struggles To Walk (Watch Video)

Vinod Kambli, once celebrated as a rising star in Indian cricket, is currently facing serious health issues. The 52-year-old, known for his impressive 22-run over against Shane Warne, is now struggling with mobility, as evident from a recent Instagram video. The footage shows the former cricketer having difficulty maintaining his balance and being assisted by bystanders.

Media person Narendra Gupta shared the distressing video on social media, noting: "Former cricketer Vinod Kambli is battling severe health problems. He has been candid about his health struggles and personal challenges in recent years." Gupta added, "He has been hospitalized multiple times for various issues, including heart problems and depression. I hope he receives the care and support he needs and recovers soon!"

Kambli's health issues have been ongoing, including a cardiac event in 2013 while driving in Mumbai. The previous year, he underwent angioplasty for two blocked arteries. Throughout his career, Kambli played over 100 ODIs and 17 Test matches for India, amassing nearly 10,000 runs in First Class cricket with a highest score of 262.

