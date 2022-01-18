Former Mumbai Indians player offered ₹40 lakhs to fix matches - Report

Former Tamil Nadu all-rounder, Rajagopal Sathish, has lodged a police complaint in Bengaluru, claiming he was offered a sum of ₹40 lakh to fix matches. As per a report in The Indian Express, Satish told the police he was approached by an Instagram user, who goes by the name Bunny Anand. The report further stated that Sathish didn't take the money. “On January 3, a person named Bunny Anand contacted Satish on Instagram and messaged him luring to pay ₹40 lakh and told that two players have already agreed to the offer,” the complaint read.

Sathish has played for Tamil Nadu in the Ranji Trophy and was also part of IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders. He now plays for Chepauk Super Gillies in the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL). As per the report, the police believes the money was offered to fix matches in TNPL, before adding that the cricketer had also approached the cricket governing body, BCCI, in this regard. Meanwhile, a special team has been formed to catch the accused, who police are suspecting to be in Bengaluru. Sathish played 34 matches in the IPL and scored 270 runs at an average of 15.88 and a strike rate of 116.88. He last played an IPL game in the year 2016.