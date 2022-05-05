Four IPL teams in race to buy teams in South Africa's new T20 league

IPL franchises - Delhi Capitals, Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals - and a consortium led by Kevin Pietersen have expressed interest in buying franchises in South Africa's new T20 tournament. The competition, scheduled for January next year, is set to include six privately owned teams, who will play each other home and away over a group stage of 30 matches before the playoffs. This is CSA's third attempt at launching a T20 competition after the failed Global League T20 (GLT20) in 2017 and the now-defunct Mzansi Super League (MSL), which was played in 2018 and 2019.

According to a document shared at a special meeting of Cricket South Africa's (CSA) Members' Council, CSA is aiming to create the "second best T20 league in the world" after the IPL. The document acknowledges that only the IPL has enjoyed "runaway success" and that there is a "clear gap" between India's T20 league and the others, which leaves CSA with no choice but to focus on being second-best in the T20 tournament stakes. To that end it has involved the one person who knows how to create league success better than most: Sundar Raman, the former chief operating officer (COO) of the IPL, has acquired a minority share in the competition. The document has Raman owning a 12.5% share of the yet-to-be-named tournament, with CSA maintaining the majority share (57.5%) and broadcaster SuperSport owning the remaining 30%. CSA estimates that the league will cost it USD 56 million over 10 years, and will make revenues of USD 30 million in the same period. But added to that is also a commitment from SuperSport to pay USD 89 million, which will allow CSA and the franchises to make a profit - to be split 50-50 - in the first decade.