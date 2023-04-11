Gautam Gambhir and Virat Kohli still good friends no rivalry between the Delhi boys

After Lucknow Super Giants' (LSG) thrilling last-ball victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match on Monday, Gambhir's gesture towards the home fans sent social media into a frenzy. As Lucknow sealed a 1-wicket win over the Bengaluru side, Gambhir was truly fired up.

Gambhir was understandably pumped after his team's win. After exchanging handshakes with RCB players, he gave a 'finger on lips' gesture to the home fans. Gambhir also gave a stare to Kohli raising speculations of a rift between the two Delhi boys. Now a picture emerged featuring Kohli and Gambhir after the game which is unmissable. LSG's official social media handles shared pictures of a calm Gambhir exchanging a hug with Kohli and even having a chat with him. The post left fans astonished as they called it a “miracle”. Gambhir and Kohli have had a previous incident in the IPL, they were involved in one of the ugliest spats of the IPL during the 2013 edition. In a bizarre coincidence, almost exactly ten years ago from yesterday’s game on April 11, 2013 in a match between a Gambhir-led KKR and a Kohli-led RCB the duo had a fiery exchange of words after Kohli’s dismissal. LSG will next be in action against PBKS in the evening game on April 15. While, RCB will take on DC in the afternoon game on the same day.