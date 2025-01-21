Gautam Gambhir Offers Prayers at Kalighat Temple Ahead of IND vs ENG 1st T20I in Kolkata (Watch Video)

India head coach Gautam Gambhir visited the Kalighat temple in Kolkata on Tuesday to offer prayers ahead of the home T20I series against England. In a video shared by news agency PTI, Gambhir can be seen participating in the rituals and receiving blessings from the temple priest, including the 'Mata ki Chunri.'

India will play against England in the first match of the T20 series at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, tomorrow. Beginning with the Eden T20I, the two teams will fight it out in a… pic.twitter.com/frPanegCyJ — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 21, 2025

The first match of the five-match series will take place on Wednesday at Eden Gardens. The series will feature matches in Chennai, Rajkot, Pune, and Mumbai, with the final game scheduled for February 2 at Wankhede Stadium.

The schedule includes:

1st T20I : January 22, Kolkata

: January 22, Kolkata 2nd T20I : January 25, Chennai

: January 25, Chennai 3rd T20I : January 28, Rajkot

: January 28, Rajkot 4th T20I : January 31, Pune

: January 31, Pune 5th T20I: February 2, Mumbai

India announced its 15-member squad for the T20I series, led by Suryakumar Yadav. Notable players include Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, Hardik Pandya, and Mohammed Shami.

India Squad: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Nitish Reddy, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Washington Sundar, Dhruv Jurel.

Fans can catch live streaming of all matches on the JioCinema app and website.