Gerald Coetzee Sold To GT (Gujarat Titans) For 2.40 Crore At IPL 2025 Mega Auction

South African pacer Gerald Coetzee was acquired by Gujarat Titans for a hefty ₹2.40 crore at the IPL 2025 mega auction. The South African pacer, who has been gaining recognition for his impressive performances in domestic and international cricket, attracted significant attention from franchisees with his raw pace and potential.

Gujarat Titans, who have already established themselves as a competitive force in the IPL, strengthened their bowling lineup with the addition of Coetzee. Known for their strategic approach, the franchise hopes that Coetzee will provide the necessary edge to their bowling attack, which already boasts of some seasoned names.

The 2025 season promises to be even more exciting for Gujarat Titans, as they look to make a strong case for the title with the inclusion of promising talent like Coetzee. He is well known for his passionate, aggressive celebrations after taking wickets and has often drawn comparisons to his body language being similar to that of former South African pacer Dale Steyn.

