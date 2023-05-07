Gill and Saha powers Gujarat Titans to 227/2 in 20 overs vs Lucknow

Gujarat Titans have set a target of 228 runs vs Lucknow Super Giants in Match 51 of IPL 2023, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. Initially, LSG captain Krunal Pandya won the toss and opted to bowl. GT raced to 227/2 in 20 overs with ease, courtesy of dominant batting from openers Wriddhiman Saha and Shubman Gill. Wridddhiman smacked 54 runs off 23 balls, including four fours and three sixes. Meanwhile, Gill hammered an unbeaten knock of 94 runs off 51 deliveries, packed with two fours and seven sixes. For LSG's bowling department, Mohsin Khan and Avesh Khan took a wicket each.

Saha and Gill began by attacking the pacers and accumulated 78 runs in the powerplay. Once the batters settled in, they also went after the spinners and posted up a partnership of 142 runs in 73 balls. Saha hit a 20-ball fifty and his inning included 10 fours and 4 sixes before he got out to Avesh Khan as substitute fielder Prerak Mankad picked a brilliant low catch.