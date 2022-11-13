Glenn Maxwell breaks his leg in freak accident at a birthday party

Glenn Maxwell suffered a broken leg in a freak accident while attending a birthday party in Melbourne on Saturday night. The key player for RCB will be away from cricket for up to three months due to the major leg injury. The news comes just four months ahead of the IPL 2023 season.The 34-year-old underwent surgery on Sunday after he and the person celebrating the milestone were running in a backyard on Saturday evening.

Glenn is in good spirits It was an unfortunate accident and we feel for Glenn in the circumstances given he was in great touch in his last few games,” Australia’s selection chief George Bailey said.“Glenn is a critical part of our white ball structure and we will continue to support him through his recovery and rehabilitation.” Maxwell is set to miss the Big Bash League as well.