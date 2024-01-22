Glenn Maxwell Hospitalised after big night out in Adelaide

Australian cricketer Glenn Maxwell was reportedly taken to the hospital in an ambulance following an incident in Adelaide last week. After the Six and Out concert at The Gov in Adelaide on Friday evening, the 35-year-old was transported to the Royal Adelaide Hospital, as reported by 7NEWS. Fortunately, he did not require an overnight stay and has already resumed training.

Cricket Australia has confirmed awareness of the incident, expressing that Maxwell is still expected to participate in next month’s T20 series against the West Indies. However, on Monday morning, Maxwell was excluded from Australia’s squad for the upcoming ODI series against the West Indies due to workload management, with emerging talent Jake Fraser-McGurk stepping in.

Maxwell, who recently stepped down as the Melbourne Stars captain, has faced health issues before. In November, he missed a World Cup match against England in Ahmedabad due to a concussion from falling off a moving golf cart. Last summer, he was sidelined for three months after breaking his leg at a friend's 50th birthday party.