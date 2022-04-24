Glenn Maxwell reacts on RR-DC no-ball controversy with Obama's meme, Jimmy Neesham reacts

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has slammed the umpiring standards in the ongoing IPL over the no-ball controversy that took place during the match between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals. In a sarcastic post, Maxwell asked if the umpires can check no-ball for front foot every delivery then why can't they do the same for a high full toss. "So umpires check no balls for front foot every ball, but can’t check a high full toss? Makes sense…" Maxwell wrote on Twitter.

Knee high — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) April 22, 2022

The contentious decision sparked controversy, causing Delhi Capitals' captain Rishabh Pant to consider staging a walkout to protest. After the on-field umpire refused to refer the delivery to the third umpire to determine if it was a no-ball, Pant was seen encouraging his players to exit the game. Pravin Amre, Delhi's assistant coach, was also seen racing onto the field to protest the officials' decision. However, in the end Delhi accepted the on-field judgement, allowing the game to continue.Retorting to this claim, RR team member and Maxwell’s Trans Tasman rival James Neesham too came out with a tweet, saying that it wasn’t a no ball. “knee high,” he said, implying that it wasn’t a no-ball.

