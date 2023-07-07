"Go to man since 2009...see you soon in yellow": Ravindra Jadeja's birthday wish for MS Dhoni

New Delhi [India], July 7 : India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has sent a special wish to former captain and his current teammate at Chennai Super Kings, MS Dhoni, on his 42nd birthday.

As 'Captain Cool' Dhoni celebrated his 42nd birthday on Friday, Jadeja took to Twitter to wish his "go to man" with a special pic from the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 final.

My go to man since 2009 to till date and forever. Wishing you a very happy birthday mahi bhai.see u soon in yellow #respect pic.twitter.com/xuHcb0x4lS— Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) July 7, 2023

"My go to man since 2009 to till date and forever. Wishing you a very happy birthday mahi bhai. See you soon in yellow," Jadeja captioned a photo of Dhoni hugging him after the IPL 2023 final triumph.

The Indian cricket fraternity took to social media to extend their wishes to the iconic cricketer.

Legendary former Indian pacer, Jhulan Goswami took to Twitter and wished the former India captain on his birthday, saying "his charm and strength continue to inspire us all."

Happy birthday captain cool @msdhoni. The way you inspire everyone on the pitch and off the pitch is truly remarkable. May your grace, charm and strength continue to inspire us all #HappyBirthday #MSD #MahendraSinghDhoni #Cricket pic.twitter.com/6CBDr0r4Do— Jhulan Goswami (@JhulanG10) July 7, 2023

"Happy birthday captain cool @msdhoni. The way you inspire everyone on the pitch and off the pitch is truly remarkable. May your grace, charm and strength continue to inspire us all," Goswami tweeted.

May you always fly high like your helicopter shots. Happy birthday, MS! pic.twitter.com/f9aqiY6HV0 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 7, 2023

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar also took to Twitter and wrote "May you always fly high like your helicopter shots. Happy birthday, MS!"

Happy Birthday @msdhoni here’s to some epic memories on the field! Hope you have a blessed year ahead pic.twitter.com/jVzJ8PAAii— Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) July 7, 2023

"Happy Birthday @msdhoni here's to some epic memories on the field! Hope you have a blessed year ahead," former India batter Yuvraj Singh tweeted a photo with 'Captain Cool'.

Happy Birthday Bahubali @msdhoni .. May you continue to Inspire .. Have a great day Ahead #msdbirthday #DhoniBirthday pic.twitter.com/MzY3gF3He8— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) July 7, 2023

"Happy Birthday Bahubali @msdhoni.. May you continue to Inspire .. Have a great day ahead #msdbirthday #DhoniBirthday," former India spinner Harbhajan Singh tweeted.

Happy birthday to my big brother @msdhoni ! From sharing the pitch to sharing our dreams, the bond that we've created is unbreakable. Your strength, both as a leader and as a friend, has been my guiding light. May the year ahead bring you joy, success, and good health. Keep… pic.twitter.com/0RJXCKEz7B— Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) July 6, 2023

"Happy birthday to my big brother @msdhoni! From sharing the pitch to sharing our dreams, the bond that we've created is unbreakable. Your strength, both as a leader and as a friend, has been my guiding light. May the year ahead bring you joy, success, and good health. Keep shining, keep leading, and keep spreading your magic. #MSDhoni," former India batter Suresh Raina said.

Happy birthday Mahi bhai @msdhoni pic.twitter.com/J7yOOIKX0m— Shreyas Iyer (@ShreyasIyer15) July 7, 2023

Coming to his long format career, Dhoni played 90 matches, scoring 4,876 runs at an average of 38.09. He scored six centuries and 33 half-centuries, with the best score of 224. He is the 14th-highest scorer for India in Tests.

As a captain, he led India in 60 Test matches, out of which they won 27 matches, lost 18 and drew 15. With a win percentage of 45.00, he is one of India's most successful skippers across all eras. He led Team India to the number one ranking in ICC Test Rankings. He is also the only Indian skipper to whitewash Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, doing so in the 2010-11 and 2012-13 series.

Dhoni's strongest format was the ODIs. In 350 ODIs, he scored 10,773 runs at an average of 50.57. He scored 10 centuries and 73 fifties for India, with the best score of 183*. He is India's fifth-highest scorer in ODIs (with Sachin Tendulkar at the top with 18,426 runs). He is also the 11th most successful ODI batter of all time. The fact that he managed to score 10,000-plus runs at an average of over 50 while coming down the order makes his statistics even more astonishing.

He led India in 200 ODI matches, winning 110, losing 74. Five matches were tied while 11 failed to produce a result, he has a win percentage of 55.

With 229 sixes, he is the fifth-highest six-hitter of all time and also has the second-highest sixes by an Indian next to Rohit Sharma (275 sixes). He is also the sixth-fastest player to reach 10,000 ODI runs, doing so in 273 innings.'Mahi', as he is known to the fans, played 98 T20Is for India, scoring 1,617 runs at an average of 37.60, at a strike rate of 126.13. He has two half-centuries in the format, with the best score of 56.

He led India in 72 T20Is, winning 41, losing 28, one being tied and two failing to produce results. His win percentage is 56.94.

With the bat, he is the fifth-highest run-getter for India across all formats. In 538 matches, he scored 17,266 runs at an average of 44.96 and a strike rate of over 79. He has scored 16 centuries and 108 fifties across all formats, with the best score of 224.

He has led a team in most matches as a captain in the sport's history. He has led India in 332 matches across all formats, out of which he has won 178, lost 120, six were tied and 15 ended in a draw. His win percentage is 53.61.

Coming to wicketkeeping, he has the third-highest number of dismissals, with a total of 829, behind Australia's Adam Gilchrist (905) and South Africa's Mark Boucher (998). With 634 catches, he has the third-highest number of catches in international cricket history. His great reflexes also earned him a total of 195 stumpings, the highest by a keeper in cricket history.

Besides guiding India to ICC titles, he has also guided Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to franchise glory in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Champions League T20. He has led CSK to five IPL titles in 2010, 2011, 2018, 2021 and 2023. Dhoni has also led CSK to two CLT20 titles in 2010 and 2014. With this, he is not only the most successful captain in franchise cricket as well, but cricket in general.

Dhoni has played 250 IPL matches, mostly for CSK, other than a stint with Rising Pune Supergiant from 2016 to 2017. In these matches, he has scored 5,082 runs at an average of 38.79. He has also scored 24 half-centuries in the tournament. He also has 142 catches and 42 stumpings.

With these astonishing statistics as a middle-order batter and his success as a captain, it is unlikely that India and world cricket, in general, will witness a phenomenon like 'Captain Cool' again.

