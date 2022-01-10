Good amount of pace, bounce on Christchurch wicket, enjoyed bowling: Boult

New Zealand pacer Trent Boult on Monday said that he enjoyed himself bowling on the Christchurch wicket as there was a good amount of pace and bounce.

Boult on Monday reached the milestone of 300 Test wickets. The left-arm seamer achieved the feat on Day 2 of the ongoing second Test against Bangladesh here at the Hagley Oval, Christchurch.

"Milestones don't really matter, there are some big names on this list. There was a good amount of pace and bounce on this wicket, enjoyed bowling on the surface - with Southee in, gives us a left-right combination well," said Boult after stumps on Day 2 of the ongoing second Test.

"Yes, we're in a great position. It's just about bowling with line and length, there is always something on offer from the pitch. It helped that the boys got a good total on the board as well," he added.

Boult is the fourth BlackCaps cricketer to achieve the milestone of 300 Test wickets and he brought up the landmark in his 75th Test. Earlier, Sir Richard Hadlee, Daniel Vettori, and Tim Southee had registered 300 Test wickets.

Tom Latham's 252-run knock backed up by a dominant bowling performance helped New Zealand dismantle Bangladesh on Day 2. Before stumps, Bangladesh was bowled out for 126 in the first innings, giving New Zealand a lead of 395 runs. For the hosts, Trent Boult returned with five wickets.

Earlier, resuming Day 2 at 349/1, Devon Conway brought up his century but after a knock of 109, he was sent back to the pavilion via a run-out. Wickets kept falling, but skipper Tom Latham remained firm at one end.

Latham went on to play a remarkable knock of 252 runs off just 373 balls with the help of 34 fours and 2 sixes. Wicketkeeper-batter Tom Blundell also chipped in with an unbeaten knock of 57 as New Zealand finally declared their innings at 521/6.

