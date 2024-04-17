GT vs DC, IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals' Bowling Brilliance Limits Gujarat Titans to Just 89 Runs

The Gujarat Titans suffered a devastating batting collapse as the Delhi Capitals bowlers ran riot at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Wednesday. In a crucial IPL 2024 match, Gujarat managed only 89 runs.

Put in to bat first, Openers Shubman Gill (8) and Wriddhiman Saha (7) fell cheaply, setting the tone for a disastrous top-order display for the Titans. Delhi's pace attack, spearheaded by Khaleel Ahmed (2-17), Mukesh Kumar (1-23), and Ishant Sharma (2-14), exploited the swinging conditions to dismantle the Gujarat batting line-up.

By the end of the powerplay, Gujarat were reeling at a precarious 30-4, their lowest powerplay score of the season. The misery continued for the Titans as spinners Axar Patel and Amit Mishra picked up crucial wickets, with Rishabh Pant's sharp work behind the stumps accounting for two dismissals.

Veteran all-rounder Rashid Khan (31) emerged as the lone bright spark for Gujarat, but his knock couldn't prevent the team from collapsing to a meager total. Delhi Capitals will now look to chase down the target and secure a vital victory in their IPL campaign.