Gujarat hold nerve to register a tense victory over Punjab

After being put in to bat first, the Shikhar Dhawan-led Punjab Kings were halted at 153/8 at the end of their 20 overs against Gujarat Titans. Mohit Sharma, who made his debut for the franchise, was the pick of the bowlers. In the end, Gujarat held their nerve to win the game by four wickets. Wriddhiman Saha helped Gujarat Titans make the most out of the powerplay before becoming Kagiso Rabada's 100th IPL wicket.

However, Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill kept GT upto speed in the chase until the former fell to Arshdeep Singh. While Gill kept GT on top despite the fall of wickets, the pressure suddenly amped up in the final over, before Rahul Tewatia smoked Curran for a boundary to seal the game.