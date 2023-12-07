Gujarat Titans claims an IPL franchise tried to influence Mohammed Shami to switch team

Days after the shocking trade of Hardik Pandya’s shocking trade, Gujarat Titans CEO Colonel Arvinder Singh has admitted the officials from another franchise contracted them to trade Indian spearhead Mohammed Shami. As per the GT CEO, the officials approached the coaching staff of Mohammed Shami and not the team management. While talking with News 18, the Gujarat Titans CEO revealed that rumours of being approached by a franchise to trade Mohammed Shami were true. However, the method that was used to approach has rubbed him and the franchise the wrong way. Arvinder Singh stated that the approach goes against the rules the Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) has set for IPL trading. He did not mention the IPL franchise that approached the Gujarat Titans but said that had the right channels been used, they would have talked to the interested party.

Colonel Arvinder Singh said: "Every franchise has the right to go for top players. The wrong part is that if an IPL franchise directly approaches a player. The method is wrong and the GT team management is not happy with the approach. The BCCI's rule regarding player trade-odds, how the expression of interest cane be made to BCCI and then they will inform us. Then the franchise decides. This IPL team approached our coaching staff which is wrong. If they wanted the transfer, they could have talked to us upfront. We got to know about the approach later on."The CEO also commented on Hardik Pandya’s decision to leave the franchise. Arvinder said that the Gujarat Titans respect his decision, and he’ll always have respect in their hearts.Earlier, GT Team Director Vikram Solanki acknowledged Pandya's contribution to the team's success in then last two seasons."As the first captain of Gujarat Titans, Hardik Pandya has helped the franchise deliver two fantastic seasons that resulted in winning one IPL championship and one appearance in the final," Solanki was quoted as saying in a statement. "He has now expressed a desire to return to his original team Mumbai Indians. We respect his decision and wish him all the very best in his future endeavours," the former England batter further added.Once Hardik Pandya Pandya's exit was sure, 24-year-old opener Shubman Gill was an obvious captaincy choice, having got the coveted 'orange cap' in the last season with 890 runs, second to only Virat Kohli's all-time record of 973. Gujarat Titans have the second largest purse