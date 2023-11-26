Gujarat Titans retain Hardik Pandya for IPL 2024

Hardik Pandya has been retained by Gujarat Titans. Amid all speculation, Gujarat have retained their captain. The IPL auction is scheduled to take place at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai on December 19. This will be the first time that the auction will be held outside India. Last year, the BCCI had initially planned to hold the auction in Istanbul, but eventually it was held in Kochi.Each team will have a budget of Rs 100 crore, an increase from the previous year’s Rs 95 crore.This will be the third and final year of the three-year contract for each player and a mega-auction is expected next year.

GUJARATTITANS

Released players:

Yash Dayal, KS Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Urvil Patel, Pradeep Sangwan, Odean Smith, Alzarri Joseph, Dasun Shanaka

Retained players:

Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Wriddhiman Saha, Kane Williamson, Abhinav Manohar, B Sai Sudharsan, Darshan Nalkande, Vijay Shankar, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Tewatia, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad, Sai Kishore, Rashid Khan, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma