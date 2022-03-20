Gujarat Titans spinner Sai Kishore ties the knot ahead of IPL

Gujarat Titans new recruit Sai Kishore tied the knot recently and on his special day his team mates from Gujarat poured in wishes for the Tamil Nadu spinner. Kishore was a part of the Chennai Super Kings squad in the previous IPL season but did not get a game. His impressive performances in the domestic tournaments earned him a maiden call-up to the Indian side last year during the Sri Lanka tour, however, he is yet to make his international or IPL debut.

Gujarat Titans head coach Ashish Nehra, Kishore’s Tamil Nadu teammates Vijay Shankar, Sai Sudharshan along with former Indian cricketers Varun Aaron and Gurkeerat Singh were all seen pouring in their wishes for Sai Kishore in a video posted by the Twitter handle of the franchise. Gujarat Titans bagged the services of Kishore for INR 3 crore after an intense bidding war. He has improved his batting abilities and is more of an all-rounder now, which increased his demand. Kishore is likely to play an important role for the franchise at No. 7 or 8 if he makes it into the playing XI

