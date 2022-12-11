Gujarat Titans to bid for fast bowlers at IPL 2023 auctions

Ahead of IPL auctions, defending champions Gujarat Titans held player trials at their home ground Narendra Modi stadium in Motera here to scout replacement for 3-4 players released by the team. Head coach Ashish Nehra has said the side will look to rope in a fast bowler in the IPL players auction, to be held in Kochi on December 23.“Even if you win, still you make a few changes as per needs. We might need a fast bowler. In a small auction you make changes as per requirements. We are no different," Nehra told reporters.

“We don’t have too many requirements as we haven’t released that many players. Domestic spot is also two or three left. It’s not that you will (always) get the player you want. There are nine more teams. So when that player comes into auction, that is also important," he said. Under Nehra’s guidance and Hardik Pandya’s leadership, Gujarat Titans won the IPL in their maiden season earlier this year.“Every year you want to win as a team. Nobody is here to participate but to win. GT have released Afghanistan’s Rahmanullah Gurbaz and New Zealand pacer Lockie Ferguson ahead of the next season. Talking about the trials held at the stadium where a total of 52 players appeared, Nehra said: “These are players who did well on the domestic circuit. This was a chance to take a closer look at them. We have shortlisted 40-50 players for the trials. But we have only 2-3 slots for Indian players.” He said details of players who participated at the trials were confidential.