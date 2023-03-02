Gujarat Titans to commence pre-registration for tickets from today

Defending Champions Gujarat Titans (GT) is set to commence pre-registration of tickets for the upcoming (IPL) season from March 2 (Thursday). The pre-registration was announced by Col. Arvinder Singh, COO of Gujarat Titans, who also extended gratitude to the fans, saying that the franchise is overwhelmed by the support they received in their maiden IPL season.

"Since the last season, we have been overwhelmed by the support we have received from the people of Gujarat. We invite our supporters to pre-register for tickets to our home matches and watch the Gujarat Titans in action at the world's largest cricket stadium," said Col. Arvinder Singh. Four platforms will be opened for the fans where they will be able to pre-register for the tickets. They can log in to the 'TitansFAM' App, the Gujarat Titans official website, the Paytm website, or the Paytm Insider App for pre-registration. Those who pre-register will get early access to book their tickets. Gujarat Titans is captained by Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya and coached by former cricketer Ashish Nehra. The Ahmedabad-based side founded in 2021 won their maiden title last year by defeating inaugural IPL Champions Rajasthan Royals by 7 wickets.