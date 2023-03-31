Gujarat Titans win IPL 2023 opener by 5 wickets against Chennai

Gujarat Titans continued their dominance in the IPL by defeating Chennai Super Kings by 5 wickets in the season opener. In the chase of 179 Gujarat were quite dominant with Rahul Tewatia ending the game with a four and six.

Shubman Gill fell for 63 off 36 balls, but failed to get an equally good support. Earlier, Ruturaj Gaikwad scored 92 off 50 balls and MS Dhoni hit a quickfire 14 not out as CSK posted 178 for 7. Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami and Alzarri Joseph took two wickets apiece while Joshua Little picked one. Earlier, GT skipper Hardik Pandya won the toss and opted to bowl first.