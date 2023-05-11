"Had talks with Mahi bhai..no need to bowl fast when wicket is slow": CSK's Deepak Chahar after win over DC

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 11 : Chennai Super Kings defended the target of 168 runs and won the match by 27 runs against Delhi Capitals at the Chepauk Stadium on Wednesday. After the win, Deepak Chahar said that he had a chat with Mahendra Singh Dhoni about the pitch and said that when the wicket is slow there is no need for fast bowling, slowers balls will cause trouble for the batsmen.

The win against David Warner's Delhi Capitals takes Chennai Super Kings to the second position in the league table with 15 points on board. They are just a point behind the league leader Gujarat Titans.

After the match, Deepak Chahar said, "It was swinging nicely and at the same time, the pitch was slow. I had a chat with Mahi bhai, when the wickets are getting slower, you don't need to bowl fast, bowl slow and swing it, it's difficult for the batters to get the boundaries in the powerplay, he said."

Chahar took 3 wickets giving away 28 runs in his three-over spell. In the post-match interview.

"The wicket would slow down in the second innings and it was cloudy, so no dew - that's why Mahi bhai decided to bat first. 165 was a par score on this track. Powerplay was crucial as the ball comes nicely and we had a great powerplay," Chahar said.

When asked about his injury the CSK pacer said, "It is very difficult with injuries, every time you get injured you start from zero. Still not 100 per cent but trying to do a job to contribute to the team."

Opting to bat first, CSK posted a respectable total of 167/8 in their 20 overs. No batter could touch the 30-run mark. From the top order, Ruturaj Gaikwad (24) and Ajinkya Rahane (21) scored some useful runs. Contributions in the middle order came from Shivam Dube (25), Ambati Rayadu (23), Ravindra Jadeja (21) and MS Dhoni (20).

Mitchell Marsh was the pick of the bowlers for DC, taking 3/18 in his three overs. Axar Patel got 2/27 in his four overs. Lalit Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav and Khaleel Ahmed got one wicket each.

In the case of 168, DC's top order imploded once again and was reduced to 25/3. Then a 59-run stand between Rilee Rossouw (35) and Msh Pandey (27) brought back DC into the game. Axar Patel played a useful cameo of 21 runs but it was not enough to keep up with the escalating run rate. DC lost the match by 27 runs.

Matheesha Pathirana (3/37) was the pick of the bowlers for CSK. Deepak Chahar also took 2/28 in his three overs. Ravindra Jadeja also took a wicket.

Jadeja won the 'Player of the Match award for his all-round performance.

With this win, CSK is in the second position with seven wins, four losses and 15 points. One of their matches ended in no result as well. DC is still at the bottom of the table, with four wins and seven losses. They have only eight points to their name.

Brief Scores: Chennai Super Kings 167/8 (Shivam Dube 25, MS Dhoni 20; Mitchell Marsh 3-18) vs Delhi Capitals 140/8 (Rilee Rossouw 35, Msh Pandey 27; Matheesha Pathirana 3-37).

