Harry Brook withdraws from SA20 on ECB's advice

England batter Harry Brook will not participate in the upcoming inaugural edition of SA20. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) raised concerns over the youngster's workload with his SA20 franchise Joburg Super Kings as well as Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Wednesday, December 28.

Brook has been with the England side since their home series against India in July 2022. He partook in the seven-match T20I series in Pakistan before heading to Australia for the T20 World Cup 2022. The right-handed batter then went on to play his maiden overseas Test series in Pakistan, where he was named the Player of the Series. With England having a packed schedule moving into 2023 as well as the IPL coming up in the April-June window, the ECB wanted Brook to have a breather, especially considering that he is an all-format player for the side. The former England U-19 captain was bought by the Faf du Plessis led side for 2.10 million rand at the inaugural SA20 auction on September 19. He has garnered a reputation after his exploits for the national team in the recent past.