Haryana will aim for no. 1 position in Khelo India Games: CM Manohar Lal Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday said that Haryana is fully prepared for the Khelo India Games and will aim for the first position.

The sports event is being hosted by Haryana which will begin on June 4 and conclude on June 13. During this, there will be competitions in 25 types of sports. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be present to launch the games.

The Chief Minister said that the Chief Minister of Punjab and Administrator of Chandigarh will be invited to the event. Along with this, school children will also be called to the venue, the education department has made arrangements for this.

"Khelo India games are set to begin on June 4. It will go on till June 13. Khelo India has happened twice in other parts of the country & will happen in Haryana this time. 25 sports will be played. HM Amit Shah will inaugurate the games," said Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar.

CM also stated that we will prepare such coaches so that players from other states can also come and train with us. Under the Khelo India Youth Games, 19 sports will be organized in Panchkula, two in Chandigarh, two in Ambala, one in Shahbad and two in Delhi. More than 8,500 athletes will participate in these games.

Khattar further added that due to the heat, most of the sports matches will be held in the morning and evening only. A total of 1,866 awards including Gold, Silver, and Bronze medals will be given to the players. Haryana had finished second last time with 200 medals. Will get first place this time. 250 crore is being spent on the event, out of which 139 crore will be spent on infrastructure and the rest will be spent on the living conditions of the players.

Talking about the game, CM said that Khelo India is a brand and that it has a separate recognition. This is a national competition. 50 thousand rupees will be given for the gold medal, 30 thousand rupees for the silver and 20 thousand rupees for the bronze medal. It will be reviewed after the Games.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor