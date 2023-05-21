"Have learnt a lot as a team," says Aiden Markram on SRH's IPL 2023 journey

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 21 : Aiden Markram's Sunrisers Hyderabad campaign in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 came to an end with a defeat against Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.

SRH managed to put up a competitive score of 200/5 on the board. But even under pressure MI's Cameron Green was at his level best, he struck a breathtaking maiden IPL century to ensure MI stayed alive in the playoffs race.

"It was a decent effort with the bat today. You need a lot more than 200 against MI. The boys played well, unfortunately, ended up on the wrong side. It's been a great challenge this year (leading the team), great group of guys, we are on the younger side, great bunch to be around. We have learnt a lot as a team," Markram said after the match.

"Great (about Vivrant and Mayank putting on a hundred partnership). It was an opportunity for the guys and they grabbed it with both hands. Someone like Klassy (Klaasen) and Bhuvi (Bhuvneshwar), did consistently well throughout the season," he added.

SRH have ended the IPL 2023 season at the bottom of the table. They will be keen to take all their learnings and implement it next season.

While chasing a target of 201, Mumbai Indians lost their star opener, Ishan Kishan in the third over of the game. However, the swashbuckling duo of Cameron Green and Rohit Sharma slammed SRH bowlers all around the ground and their team's scoreboard ticking.

The batting pair were decisive in their approach and made the SRH bowlers toil hard making merry of the excellent batting conditions on offer.

Hyderabad bowlers failed to get any purchase from the wicket and lose runs at regular intervals.

Green slammed a 20-ball fifty in the 9th over of the game. The duo of Green and Rohit smoked Vivrant Sharma for 19 runs.

Rohit continued the carnage as he hammered three fours in a row off pacer Umran Malik's over. The blistering duo stitched up a 100-run partnership in the 11th over of the game.

Rohit brought up his half-century in 32 balls while Green continued to pile up runs.

In the 14th over, Mayank Dagar provided his team with a big breakthrough as he removed well-set dangerous batter Rohit for 56 off 37.

The right-handed batter Suryakumar Yadav then came out to bat. Suryakumar and Green joined hands and slammed Malik for 20 runs with the help of three boundaries and one huge six.

In the 18th over, Green scored a single run to slam his maiden century and guided his team home with an 8-wicket victory against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

