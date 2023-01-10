Have not decided to give up the T20 format confirms Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma on Monday that he has no plans to give up the shortest format of the game.There are strong indications that the transition of the Indian T20 team has begun under the leadership of Hardik, and the BCCI wants to build a young team for the next T20 World Cup in the West Indies and USA in 2024.

Speaking on the eve of the first ODI against Sri Lanka, Rohit categorically denied any plans to give up the format and said that all formats players need breaks. "Firstly, it is not possible to play back-to-back matches. You need to give them (all format players) enough break. I definitely fall in that as well. We have three T20Is against New Zealand. We will see what happens after the IPL. I have not decided to give up the format," Rohit said.

It was made clear in the past that it's a World Cup year for us, the 50-over World Cup, and for some of the guys, it's not possible to play all formats. If you look at the schedule, the matches are back-to-back. So, we decided to look at players' workload. We give them enough break and manage them," Rohit explained. We have only 6 T20Is, 3 are over. We have 3 more against New Zealand. So, we will manage to look after those till the IPL and we will see what happens after the IPL. But certainly, I have not decided to give up the format," Sharma added.