Melbourne [Australia], May 22 : Australian fast-bowler Josh Hazlewood might appears to have recovered from his injury, which is a positive sign for the Australian Cricket team as they will be facing India in the final of the World Test Championship starting on June 7.

In a major relief for the pacer, scans have revealed no damage and he has now returned to bowling as the Australian squad prepares to depart for the UK.

A Cricket Australia spokesperson, giving an update on Hazlewood, stated as per ESPNCricinfo, "Josh Hazlewood returned home from the IPL last weekend after experiencing minor side soreness after the completion of his most recent IPL match.

"After a brief and precautionary rest period, Hazlewood returned to high-intensity bowling last week and will continue to increase his bowling workloads in preparation for the WTC and Ashes series. Hazlewood is considered fit and available for the WTC and Ashes Series" added the spokesperson.

Josh Hazelwood who plays for Royal Challengers Bangalore in The Indian Premier League, only managed to play in three IPL matches. He only bowled nine overs in those three matches. On May 9 he flew back to his country, Australia to get his injury treated and be prepared for the coming matches.

Injury has been a concern for Josh Hazelwood for a long period of time as he missed playing in the Border-Gavaskar trophy held in India earlier this year.

Josh Hazelwood has been named in the squad for the upcoming World Test Championship Final against India on June 7. He is also part of the squad that will be facing England in the Ashes Series commencing on June 16.

The World Test Championship between Australia and India will be played at The Oval in London between June 7-11.

India's Test squad WTC final: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, K L Rahul, KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat.

Australia's squad for WTC final 2023:Pat Cummins (Captain), Steve Smith, David Warner, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Matthew Renshaw, Marcus Harris, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Cameron Green, Mitchell Marsh, Scott Boland, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Starc, and Todd Murphy.

