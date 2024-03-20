“He Actually Knows My Name”: Shreyanka Patil Gets Star-Struck After She Meets Virat Kohli at RCB Unbox Event

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) all-rounder Shreyanka Patil experienced a memorable moment on Tuesday during a franchise event when she met cricketing icon Virat Kohli.

The event took place at Chinnaswamy Stadium to celebrate the Women's Premier League 2024 title victory led by Smriti Mandhana.

During the event, Shreyanka and her team received a guard of honour from Virat Kohli and other members of the men's team in recognition of their championship triumph. They also interacted with fans, distributed gifts, and took a victory lap to celebrate RCB's first-ever WPL title.

In a social media post shared later, Shreyanka expressed her excitement about meeting her cricket idol, Virat Kohli, whose appreciation of her bowling skills left her feeling incredibly honoured.

Started watching cricket cos of him. Grew up dreaming to be like him. And last night, had the moment of my life. Virat said,

“Hi Shreyanka, well bowled.”

Shreyanka, at just 21 years old, was not only the recipient of the Purple Cap for taking the most wickets in the WPL season (13 wickets from eight matches at an impressive average of 12.08) but also bagged the Emerging Player of the Year award.

Her standout performances throughout the tournament, including crucial wickets in the final against Delhi Capitals where she dismissed key players like Meg Lanning, Minnu Mani, and Taniya Bhatia, showcased her talent and resilience. Shreyanka's figures of 4/12 in the final helped RCB restrict Delhi Capitals to 113 runs, paving the way for a successful chase and ultimately securing the championship title.

