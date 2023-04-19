"He chose the right path, did not let ego come in way": Tendulkar lauds Cameron Green's knock against SRH

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 19 : Cricket Legend Sachin Tendulkar has praised Cameron Green's innings against Sunrises Hyderabad (SRH) in Indian Premier League 2023 match on Tuesday and said all-rounder played very sensibly in the initial phase of his innings and did not let his ego come in the way and try a rash shot.

Tendulkar said that Green could have hit the ball out of the park but avoided doing that in the initial stage of the game when he was struggling, which is a lesson for every teammate.

"I think today I learnt something and I feel that we all have picked the same message from Green. He can hit the ball as long as anyone in the team but the initial phase was a tough phase for him and he did not let his ego come in the way," said Tendulkar in a video posted by Mumbai Indians' Twitter.

"Ego is something which will always encourage you to do the wrong things. He did not. He chose the right path in the interest of our team. He could have easily tried to play some stupid shot. Had he been dismissed, who knows, we may not have gone to 192. So I think a big, big round of applause to him (Green) for his effort. A special one," he added.

Australian all-rounder Green did well in the match, first with his bat and later with his bowling. He clinched his first half-century of IPL scoring 64 runs off 40 balls to take Mumbai to a total of 192. Green also took one wicket and bowled tightly in death overs, which restricted Hyderabad to 178 all out.

Green had not performed to his skills in the last four matches. MI was waiting for the Australian all-rounder to click in the tournament as he was brought at a heavy price of 17.50 crore. In five matches, Green has 98 runs with a strike rate of 154.69 and an average of 49.50. He has nine fours and three sixes in his bag.

In the bowling unit, he has dismissed three batters with an average of 43.00. Green has an economy of 9.21 in five matches.

Put to bat first by SRH, MI posted a total of 192/5 in their 20 overs. Openers Ishan Kishan (38 off 31 balls, with three fours and two sixes) and skipper Rohit Sharma (28 off 18 balls with six fours) gave MI a flying start once again with a quickfire 41-run stand. Following the dismissal of openers and Suryakumar Yadav (7), Cameron Green and Tilak Verma stitched a 56-run stand for the fourth wicket.

Tilak scored 37 in 17 balls, consisting of two fours and four sixes, continuing his good run in the tournament. Green also brought up his first IPL half-century, scoring 64* in 40 balls with six fours and two sixes. Green and a cameo from Tim David (16) helped MI reach a competitive total.

Marco Jansen was the pick of the bowlers for SRH, taking 2/43 in his four overs. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and T Natarajan got a wicket each.

Chasing 193, SRH lost Harry Brook (9) and Rahul Tripathi (7) cheaply to Jason Behrendorff, reducing the side to 25/2. Then it was skipper Markram and Mayank Agarwal who stitched a 46-run stand for the third wicket to bring their side back into the game. Markram was dismissed for 22 off 17 balls.

Wicketkeeper-batter Heinrich Klassen gave his side a chance at win with his 36 in just 16 balls, consisting of six fours and two sixes. But his dismissal and Agarwal's wicket for 48 off 41 balls, with four boundaries and a six reduced SRH to 132/6 in 14.5 overs. The home side could not really make a comeback after it and was folded for 178 runs in 19.5 overs.

Behrendorff (2/37) and Riley Meredith (2/33) were the pick of the bowlers for MI. Piyush Chawla also took 2/43 in his four overs. Arjun Tendulkar took 1/18 in 2.5 overs and Cameron Green also got a wicket.

With this win, MI is at the sixth spot in the points table with three wins and two losses, with a total of six points. SRH is at ninth position with two wins and three losses, with a total of four points.

Green got the 'Player of the Match' award for his all-round performance.

Brief score: Mumbai Indians 192/5 (Cameron Green 64*, Tilak Varma 37; Marco Jansen 2-43) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad 178 (Mayank Agarwal 48, Heinrich Klaasen 36; Jason Behrendorff 2-37).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor