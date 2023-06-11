"He just keeps finding another level", Pat Cummins heaps praise on Scott Boland

London [UK], June 11 : Australian skipper Pat Cummins lauded his compatriot Scott Boland after his remarkable performance on Day-5 of the World Test Championship 2023 final at the Oval, London on Sunday.

Boland's single over changed the course of the game as he picked up Virat Koli and Ravindra Jadeja's wickets in the same over.

This is not the first time Boland has showcased his potential with the red ball in his hand. Two years ago his sensational figure of 6/7 against England in the Ashes was the first glimpse of his true skill set.

Cummins said that they're getting used to such performances from the 34-year-old cricketer.

"I feel like we're starting to become too used to Scotty Boland just doing that. He just keeps finding another level doesn't he? He's unbelievable," Cummins said as quoted by ICC.

"He was our best bowler all game, held it together, didn't go for many runs and always looked threatening."

"To get two wickets in a row was just reward for how well he bowled throughout the whole game," Cummins signed off.

Coming to the match, India started day five at 164/3, with Virat Kohli (44*) and Ajinkya Rahane (20*) unbeaten at the crease.

However, a game-changing over by Scott Boland, which saw him trap Virat for 49 and Ravindra Jadeja for a duck, started India's downfall. Rahane was dismissed by Mitchell Starc for 46 while Srikar Bharat (23) was dismissed by Nathan Lyon.

The Indian batting line-up failed to put up a fight, bundling out for 234 runs in 63.3 overs to hand Australia their first-ever WTC title.

Lyon was the pick of the bowlers for Australia, taking 4/41. Boland took 3/46 while Starc got two wickets. Skipper Pat Cummins got one wicket.

On day four, India ended at 164/3, with Virat Kohli (44*) and Ajinkya Rahane (20*) unbeaten at the crease. Skipper Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill (18) gave the team a brisk start with a 41-run opening stand, but a contentional catch by Cameron Green on Boland's delivery ended the partnership.

A 51-run stand between Rohit and Cheteshwar Pujara helped India carry forward the chase with an attacking intent. But Lyon dismissed Rohit for 43 and Cummins removed Pujara for 27 to reduce India to 93/3. From that point on, Rahane and Virat formed a 71-run stand to end the fourth day strongly.

Australia declared their innings at 270/8, gaining a lead of 443 runs. Australia was restricted to 24/2 at one point, but Marnus Labuschagne (41) and Steve Smith (34) brought back Australia into the game. Later, contributions from middle-order/lower-middle-order players like Cameron Green (25), a half-century from wicketkeeper-batter Alex Carey (60*) and his 93-run stand with Mitchell Starc (41) increased Australia's lead over India.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor