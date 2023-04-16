Following Delhi Capitals’ fifth consecutive defeat in the IPL 2023, former India coach Ravi Shastri made a significant comment about Sourav Ganguly.After restricting the hosts to a competitive score of 174/6 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, DC faced a top-order collapse – the side was reduced to 30/4 by the sixth over – and while Manish Pandey (50) did lead a fightback for the side, it eventually wasn't enough.

Problem now with Delhi Capitals is, especially with the way the other teams are going, you lose four on the trot, it becomes very, very difficult to come back,” Shastri said on-air as RCB were closing on a resounding win.“There are people in that dugout that are not used to losing. Ricky Ponting's one,” Simon Doull, Shastri's fellow commentator, mentioned.“David Warner too. He's been on the winning side as well,” Shastri pointed out, Shastri, before taking a colossal dig at the former captain's stint with the board. Shastri was India's head coach for a major part of Ganguly's tenure as BCCI President."It's not about losing. It's about being hammered. It's five on the trot, with you not looking like winning. Losing close games is one thing, when you're being outplayed by opposition, it's not a happy story.Sourav Ganguly, the former president of the board. He must have thought it's nice upstairs!” Shastri said, leaving his fellow commentators in splits. The Capitals are the only franchise to yet register a win in IPL 2023 so far.