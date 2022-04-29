"He promised his mom to take them out of poverty": Ian Bishop shares touching story of Delhi's Rovman Powell

Rovman Powell hit an unbeaten 33 off just 16 balls to take the team home with an over to spare. Chasing 147 for the win, Delhi were in a precarious position after enduring a middle-order collapse. Opener David Warner waged a lone battle at the top, scoring a 26-ball 42 at a time when his team lost wickets at regular intervals to end up being 113 for six.But Powell once again showed his big-hitting prowess to help Delhi record a comfortable four-wicket win at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. The West Indian had notched up just 67 runs in the ongoing season but he regained his mojo at the right time.

West Indies great Ian Bishop said many people including him want Powell to succeed as they are aware of Powell's struggles. "If anyone has the opportunity of 10 minutes to spare, go and look at Rovman Powell’s life story - a video on YouTube. You will see why so many people, including me, are happy that this guy has gotten a taste of the IPL. He has come from humble beginnings. He promised his mom that he will take them out of poverty when he was still in secondary school. He is living that dream to do that. Great story," he said. Powell also earned praise from his skipper Rishabh Pant, who said the team sees the power-hitter playing the role of a finisher. Powell was purchased by the Delhi Capitals for a fee of INR 2.8 crore at the mega auction. In a handful of opportunities, Powell has emerged as a fine finisher for Delhi lower down the order. His blitzkrieg has already scared a number of teams.



