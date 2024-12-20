Heinrich Klaasen and Mohammad Rizwan Engage in Heated Exchange During SA vs PAK 2nd ODI (Watch Video)

Heinrich Klaasen and Mohammad Rizwan engaged in a heated exchange during the second ODI between South Africa and Pakistan at Cape Town. The incident occurred after the 26th over of South Africa's innings when Klaasen, unhappy with the condition of the ball, had a confrontation with Pakistan's fast bowler Haris Rauf. Rizwan quickly joined the argument, escalating the situation.

Fight on the field between Mohammad Rizwan and Heinrich Klaasen.💀😭 pic.twitter.com/XRb4yjYCl4 — MEER YASIR🇵🇸 (@MY_EDITS_56) December 19, 2024

As the verbal exchange intensified, Babar Azam intervened and separated the two players. Though the exact words were unclear, both players were visibly upset. Klaasen appeared to indicate he wasn't speaking to Rizwan, while the Pakistan wicketkeeper emphasized that it was the umpire's responsibility to check the ball.

Both players top-scored for their respective teams. Rizwan made 80 off 82 balls, including 7 fours and 3 sixes, while Klaasen contributed a fiery 97 off 74 balls, with 8 fours and 4 sixes.

Pakistan emerged victorious, defeating South Africa by 81 runs. Batting first, Pakistan posted a total of 329. Rizwan was supported by Babar Azam, who scored 73 off 95 balls, and Kamran Ghulam, who contributed 63 off 32 balls, including 4 fours and 5 sixes. Ghulam was named Player of the Match for his explosive performance.

In response, South Africa struggled early, losing captain Temba Bavuma early and losing wickets at regular intervals. Klaasen was the lone fighter for South Africa, playing a valiant knock. However, he was the last wicket to fall as Pakistan's bowlers, led by Shaheen Afridi with 4-47 and Naseem Shah, who took 3-37, kept the pressure on. South Africa was bowled out for 248.

With the win, Pakistan clinched the series 2-0.