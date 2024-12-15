Hilton Cartwright Suffers Serious Injury in Big Bash League Opener, Taken to Hospital

Melbourne Stars batter Hilton Cartwright sustained a serious injury during the opening match of the Big Bash League 2024-25 against the Perth Scorchers at Perth Stadium on Saturday. The incident occurred in the second innings when Cartwright attempted to save a boundary. On the third ball of the 13th over, Adam Milne bowled a full delivery to Cooper Connolly, who drove the ball into the gap. Cartwright sprinted from sweeper cover and dived to stop the ball, which he pushed into the boundary cushions.

Hilton has been taken to hospital for scans on his neck. We’ll provide everyone with an update when we have more information. pic.twitter.com/zzrsrZJxD0 — Melbourne Stars (@StarsBBL) December 15, 2024

The 31-year-old landed awkwardly on his left shoulder and appeared to injure his neck in the process. He remained on the ground as physios rushed to assist him. A stretcher was brought onto the field, and Cartwright was fitted with a neck brace before being taken off on a mobile cart. Cartwright was reportedly conscious and able to speak while being transported to a hospital for scans.

The Melbourne Stars later issued a statement confirming the batter's condition. “Hilton has been taken to hospital for scans on his neck. We’ll provide everyone with an update when we have more information,” the franchise said.

Cartwright had a subdued performance with the bat earlier in the game. He scored 18 runs off 17 balls and hit just one boundary. His participation in the remainder of the tournament is uncertain due to the injury. The Melbourne Stars are hopeful for a swift recovery for the all-rounder. However, he could miss a significant portion of the competition. The franchise is expected to provide further updates on his condition soon.