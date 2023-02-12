Former India pacer Venkatesh Prasad launched a seething attack on Team India Test vice-captain KL Rahul. Prasad went on a rampage against Rahul, who has been in poor form in across all formats. Rahul, Prasad accused Indian selectors of favouritism. Prasad said that there are several other candidates, with better record than Rahul and the ones waiting in the wings as the opening batter has been given chances endlessly to succeed while others are not.

Taking to Twitter, Prasad wrote, "I have a lot of regard for KL Rahul’s talent and ability, but sadly his performances have been well below par. A test average of 34 after 46 tests and more than 8 years in international cricket is ordinary. Can’t think of many who have been given so many chances. Especially.."When there are so many waiting in the wings & in top form. Shubhman Gill is in sublime form, Sarfaraz has been scoring tons in FC cricket and many who deserve a chance ahead of Rahul. Some are just lucky to be given chances endlessly till they succeed while some aren’t allowed to."

Continuing further he said that for someone, who is having such a lean patch, shouldn't be the vice-captain while mentioning that being in the international arena for more than 8 years, his records are extremely poor. Rahul averages 34 in 46 Test matches and in the last 10 innings, he has gotten just one fifty. Rahul aggregates 180 runs in the last 10 innings and time might be short for him to come back to form, given Shubman Gill is waiting in the wings and that the playing XI will undergo a change is Delhi as Shreyas Iyer is set to return."And to make matters worse, Rahul is the designated vice-captain. Ashwin has a great cricketing brain, should be the vice captain in the Test format. If not him should be Pujara or Jadeja. Mayank Agarwal had a far better impact than Rahul in Tests and so did Vihari. Rahul’s selection is not based on performance but favouritism . Has been consistently inconsistent and for someone who has been around for 8 years not converted potential into performances," he further added. Prasad in his rant also slammed former cricketers, who have their lips sealed over criticism of certain names otherwise they could lose their IPL contracts. Prasad said that everyone likes yes-men around them and people don't want t be told truth, which is one of the big reasons for this current situation.