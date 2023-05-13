"Hopefully tonight I contribute to the team" : Punjab Kings' Sam Curran ahead Delhi Capitals clash

New Delhi [India], May 13 : Ahead of the clash between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match, Punjab all-rounder Sam Curran said he hoped to contribute to a winning cause.

"We have played up and down cricket like you said but now is the time to turn around in the backend of the tournament. It is pretty simple what we need to do and we are really excited about playing tonight at Delhi which I am sure will have different challenges but I am excited." Curran said before the match.

"I am not a massive person who looks back, I look forward. The other night did not go to plan. Hopefully, tonight I can contribute to the team. I am not struggling with any sort of rhythm I guess but I have been bowling in tricky phases of the game," he added.

Earlier, the Delhi Capitals won the toss and put their opponents to bat at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

DC and PBKS need a victory in order to make keep alive their dreams of making it into the playoffs.

Both teams will look to go all out to keep alive their hopes of winning the title.

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): David Warner(c), Philip Salt(w), Mitchell Marsh, Rilee Rossouw, Aman Hakim Khan, Axar Patel, Praveen Dubey, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Prabhsimran Singh, Shikhar Dhawan(c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rishi Dhawan, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh.

