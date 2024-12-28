“I Also Believe in Siraj Bhai!”: Nitish Kumar Reddy Thanks Mohammed Siraj After Maiden Test Hundred During IND vs AUS 4th Test (VIDEO)

Young India all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy took to social media to express his gratitude to teammate Mohammed Siraj after scoring his maiden century on Day 3 of the ongoing Boxing Day Test against Australia.

Reddy, who was on 99 at the non-striker’s end, thanked Siraj for surviving three crucial balls when only one wicket remained. Siraj faced the final three deliveries after vice-captain Jasprit Bumrah was dismissed off the third ball by Pat Cummins.

The roar and claps when Mohammad Siraj defended the last ball at the MCG



CRAZY SCENES AT MCG

On his Instagram story, Reddy shared a light-hearted post, saying: “I also believe in Siraj bhai! @mohammedsirajofficial.” This playful tribute followed a similar phrase Siraj used for Bumrah after India won the 2024 T20 World Cup final against South Africa, where he had said, “I only believe in Jassi (Jasprit) bhai.”

Nitish Kumar Reddy believes in DSP Siraj.

Reddy’s scores in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy underline his consistency, with innings of 100*, 16, 42, 42, 41, and an unbeaten 38 prior to this match.

Reddy’s knock also made him one of the youngest centurions for India in Australia. He now ranks as the fourth youngest, behind Sachin Tendulkar and Rishabh Pant.

Youngest Centurions for India in Australia:

Player Score Age (Years, Days) Year Sachin Tendulkar 148* 18 years, 253 days 1992 Sachin Tendulkar 114 18 years, 283 days 1992 Rishabh Pant 159* 21 years, 91 days 2019 Nitish Kumar Reddy 103* 21 years, 214 days 2024

Reddy remained unbeaten on 105 runs off 176 balls at the close of play, hitting one six and 10 boundaries. Reddy’s century and Washington Sundar’s gritty 50 off 162 balls helped India fight back against Australia on Day 3. The pair shared a 127-run partnership, lifting India from 221/7. At stumps, India were 358/9 with Reddy and Siraj at the crease.

Pat Cummins and Scott Boland were the top wicket-takers for Australia, each picking up three wickets. Australia, who batted first, posted a total of 474 with Steve Smith contributing a brilliant 140. Jasprit Bumrah took four wickets for India, while Ravindra Jadeja and Akash Deep picked up three and two wickets, respectively.