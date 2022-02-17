'I am not finished yet': Amit Mishra sends message to former team after going unsold at auction

Amit Mishra one of the India's biggest IPL stars went unsold at the recently concluded IPL 2022 auctions in Bengaluru. After being unable to retain him at the IPL 2022 mega auction, the Delhi Capitals owner Parth Jindal had taken to social media and personally congratulated the leggie and saluted him for his contributions towards the franchise. Jindal also made it clear that Delhi would love to have Amit Mishra back. Now, the 39-year-old has reacted to his former team owner.

Thanks @ParthJindal11 for the kind words & your acknowledgment of my services for the team. I am truly humbled! But, I am not finished yet and can easily add to the legacy of @DelhiCapitals…only if DC needs me! I am always in their corner. #ibleedDChttps://t.co/kQuiiKaHKy — Amit Mishra (@MishiAmit) February 13, 2022

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Amit Mishra thanked the Delhi Capitals boss Parth Jindal for the kind words and his acknowledgment of his services for the team for which he felt truly humbled. At the same time, the UP cricketer also mentioned that he is not finished yet and can easily add to the legacy of the 2020 finalists’ provided the franchise needs him for which he is always in their corner. Mishra had represented Delhi formerly known as Delhi Daredevils from 2008-to 2010. He then came back to the franchise in 2015 and went on to feature for them till the 2021 season. The leggie was the second-most successful bowler in IPL history and now occupies the third position with 166 scalps to his name from 154 matches averaging 23.97 and an economy of 7.35. Mishra is also the first bowler to take three hat-tricks in the cash rich league.

