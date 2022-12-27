I could have lost my foot: Glenn Maxwell opens up on his horrific injury

Australian star cricketer Glenn Maxwell could have lost his foot in a freak injury. The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) all-rounder broke his leg horribly at a friend’s 50th birthday party last month. The 34-year-old revealed that when he was on the ground in agony, he “felt every part of” the ensuing leg break. This horror injury has already ruled Maxwell out of the Big Bash League (BBL) and now his appearance in IPL Season 16 is also under doubt. Speaking about the horror ordeal on Fox Cricket, Maxwell revealed the moment could easily have been career-ending.“I probably wasn’t that far off losing my foot which was pretty scary,” he said.“To be able to be out the other side (now) and starting to walk again, it’s weird you sort of have to teach yourself how to walk.”

[Maxwell’s wife] Vini went and got my car and drove it around to the front and two of the guys carried me outside and put me in the back seat,” he told cricket.com.au‘s Unplayable podcast earlier this month.“That was one of the most painful drives I’ve ever had in my life trying to hold my foot off the ground, and basically on no painkillers as well.”Scans showed Maxwell shattered his fibula, chipped his tibia and ruptured all the ligaments in his foot.On Monday night, Maxwell spoke about his recovery and the loneliness he’s endured in a bid to try and make it back for the end of the BBL campaign.“I’m starting to walk around a little bit more comfortable. Hopefully get rid of the crutches in a couple of days,” he said on Fox Cricket.