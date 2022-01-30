I have always worked hard and will continue to do so, says Hardik Pandya

New Delhi, Jan 30 India all-rounder Hardik Pandya said that he believes in hard work and will continue to do so without making noise. The 28-year-old added that he is trying hard to recover his full fitness with an eye on the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 later this year.

"I have always pushed myself with my preparation keeping the team's interest in mind. But this time I wanted some time off to prepare myself physically and mentally. I also wanted to take some time off for my family. We have spent a lot of time in bio bubbles, though everyone has tried to make us feel comfortable, staying in a bio bubble is very tough," Pandya was quoted as saying by Economic Times.

Pandya proved a point with his all-round performances, but a back injury forced him to stop bowling at the highest level.

"You spend a lot of time away from your family and that eventually takes a toll on you. I wanted time off to reflect on myself and understand which areas I need to work on and concentrate on improving those things. I am doing two sessions every day. I have always worked hard in silence and will continue to do so," he said.

The CVC Capital, owners of Ahmedabad picked Hardik Pandya in their team. He will also lead the team in this IPL season. Pandya who was released by the five-time winners Mumbai Ind has been roped in by the CVC Capital, owners of the Ahmedabad franchise and he is all set to lead them in the upcoming IPL 2022.

