"I hope he has one blockbuster of a year'': R Ashwin backs Sanju Samson ahead of IPL 2022

Ravichandran Ashwin shared his excitement at representing the Rajasthan Royals in the impending 15th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2022).He recently spoke about his relationship with the IPL team's captain Sanju Samson and stated that he looks forward to playing under him. Sharing his thoughts, the Tamil Nadu spinner said, “I think Sanju has got an amazing attitude and a good head on his shoulders. He’s always open for discussion, open to opinions around the game, so that’s a great quality to have. I do believe Sanju has got the vantage point as a wicketkeeper to judge the game with all the angles, the pitch and how things are going to work. He also has age on his side, and will definitely get better. I hope he has one blockbuster of a year.”

Ashwin also shed some light on his potential role in the squad, being one of the most experienced and senior players in the squad, “I feel contribution to a team is far beyond than just contributing on the ground. I’ve always been a person who enjoys talking about cricket and have been very open in terms of having a discussion with anyone around the sport. With my experience and communication skills, I’ll try to have discussions with anyone who wants to have a discussion and help to the best of my ability, hopefully making a difference to the squad from within. ”With the Royals becoming his fifth IPL team, the 35-year-old also shared his thoughts on the auction pick and the Rajasthan-based franchise, “As soon as I saw Rajasthan Royals bid for me, I just knew they were going to pick me. I’ve known a lot of people here for a long time, people who I talk a lot of cricket with, so yes there is that connection.” “The Royals, for me, are a team that just resonates immediately. For me, they’ve been a different team – always ahead of its time with regards to their planning and approach. They’re very bold and experimental in the way they approach their cricket, which is also the way in which I see my game, so it should be a good synchronization and I’m looking forward to it,” the 2011 World Cup-winner shared

