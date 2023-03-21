I think we were 40-50 runs short, surely have to bat well now: MI captain Harmanpreet Kaur after defeat against DC

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 21 : Following a 9-wicket defeat against Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians captain Harmanpreet Kaur said that her team was 40-50 runs short in their total and they must bat up to its potential in the upcoming games.

An all-round show from Delhi Capitals marked by a top-notch spell from Marizanne Kapp and explosive knocks from Alice Capsey and Shafali Verma helped them chase down the target of 110 runs in just nine overs to clinch a nine-wicket win over Mumbai Indians in Women's Premier League (WPL) match at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Monday.

Mumbai Indians suffered their second consecutive loss in the ongoing WPL on Monday. Mumbai Indians' performance in the tournament took a sharp turn for the worst after they won five straight games and were the first to clinch a playoff position.

"I think we were 40-50 runs short. We were looking for early breakthroughs but they batted very well. Dew was there but we didn't bowl to our plans, we bowled really short today," Harmanpreet Kaur said in a post-match presentation.

"Well, we surely have to bat well now. We do have good players but sometimes things like this can happen. We won't get overconfident now and stick to our basics," she added.

Mumbai Indians will lock horns with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in their last league game on Tuesday.

With the win over Mumbai, DC is at the top of the points table with five wins and two losses in seven matches. They have a total of 10 points. Mumbai Indians have similar performances but have been pushed down to the second spot due to lesser run rate.

Coming to the match, chasing 110 runs, Delhi Capitals were off to an aggressive start. Openers Meg Lanning and Shafali Verma attacked MI bowlers right from the first over. Shafali smashed Issy Wong for three fours in the second over taking Delhi's score to 22/0. The fourth over was prolific for DC as its batters smashed Saika Ishaque for 17 runs, including a four by Lanning and two boundaries by Shafali. DC reached the 50-run mark in 4 overs.

Hayley Matthews took the first wicket for MI, dismissing Shafali for 33, which she had made of 15 balls. The knock consisted of six fours and a six. Shafali was stumped by Yastika Bhatia.This brought Alice Capsey to the crease.

At the end of the powerplay in six overs, DC was 67/1, with Lanning (29*) and Capsey (2*) unbeaten at the crease. Matthews was smashed for three sixes and a four by Capsey in the seventh over.DC reached the 100-run mark in just 8.3 overs.

Delhi finished their innings at 110/1 in nine overs. Lanning was unbeaten at 32 of 22 balls with four boundaries and a six. Capsey played an explosive knock of 38 in just 17 balls with one four and five sixes.

Earlier, a superb show by Delhi Capitals bowlers, particularly pacers, helped them restrict Mumbai Indians to just 109/8 in their 20 overs.

