"I was confident with Sandeep, but no-ball ruined our result", says Sanju Samson

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], May 8 : After the heart-wrenching defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad, the skipper of Rajasthan Royals, Sanju Samson supported Sandeep Sharma and said he was confident about the bowler as he had won a game in a similar situation against Chennai Super Kings.

Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Rajasthan Royals by four wickets in a thrilling encounter. The match was held at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Rajasthan. The Royals opted to bat first and put up a score of 214. Hyderabad chased down the target on the last ball of the game.

Royals skipper said that he was confident about Sandeep Sharma but the no-ball ruined the result.

'I knew any opponent can win it and they were batting well too, but I was confident with Sandeep (defending the final over). He won us a game in a similar situation (against CSK), and he did it again today but that no-ball ruined our result. Sanju Samson said in a post-match presentation.

In the last over of the second innings, five runs were required of the last ball but Sandeep Sharma bowled a no-ball. Abdul Samad then smashed a six to win the game for his side by four wickets.

The man of the match was Glenn Phillips for his incredible knock of 25 runs in just seven balls.

When asked how he felt after the no-ball, Sanju Samson said 'Nothing much, it's a no-ball, just have to bowl it again as simple as that, you don't think about it too much. Sandeep knows what to do. Maybe there might be a small change in mindset for a few seconds when you feel that the job is done, everyone was celebrating but I think that's the nature of this game, you can't stop the line at that point in time.'

Rajasthan Royals are 4th on the IPL table with 10 points in hand. They have five wins and six losses in 11 games. They will be playing their next match against Kolkata Knight Riders on May 11.

Sunrisers Hyderabad are 9th on the IPL table with 8 points. In 10 matches played, they have four wins and six losses. Their next game will be against Lucknow Super Giants on May 13.

