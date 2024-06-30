Amid the euphoric celebrations following the World Cup, Rohit Sharma announced his retirement from T20I. Outgoing India coach Rahul Dravid heaped praises on the veteran batter, stating that not just his cricket, Rohit will be missed for the kind of person he is and the kind of care of commitment he had for the team. Speaking at a press brief quoted by ANI, Dravid said, I will miss him as a person. Forget the cricket, forget the captain and everything. I hope we'll still be friends (laughs)" "What impresses me is the kind of person he is, the respect he has shown me, the kind of care and commitment he had for the team, the kind of energy he had to spent and he never backed down. For me, it will be the person I will miss the most" Dravid added.

Meanwhile, the T20 World Cup 2024 final also marked the end of Rahul Dravid's tenure as head coach of the Indian cricket team. Dravid, who took over from Ravi Shastri in 2021, guided the team to the semi-finals of the 2022 T20 World Cup, the final of the 2023 Test World Cup, the final of the 2023 ODI World Cup and finally to Saturday's 20-over World Cup trophy.

Shortly after the win, India skipper Rohit Sharma was full of praise for the coach Dravid, saying he deserved to win the World Cup more than anyone else. After the celebrations were completed, Dravid took all members to the pitch and thanked each and every member of the side taking names, including the masseurs. "I have been lucky to have had such a support staff. They are an exceptionally hardworking and intelligent bunch of coaches who made it possible. They helped us create a fantastic environment, led by Rohit (Sharma). With a bit of luck, it resulted in this trophy."



