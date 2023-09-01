IBSA World Games gold medal winner Sandra Davis K receives grand welcome at Kochi 

Kochi (Kerala) [India], September 1 : After winning a gold medal for the first time in the women's International Blind Sports Federation (IBSA) World Games, visually impaired cricketer Sandra Davis K arrived at Cochin International Airport where she received grand welcome on Friday.

The women's team won a gold medal after defeating the Australian team in the final at the World Games in Birmingham, United Kingdom on August 26.

Sandra performed exceptionally in the World Games which was organised by the International Blind Sports Federation at Birmingham. She is also the captain of the Kerala team.

She said that she is happy and proud of winning a gold medal. She is grateful for the unwavering backing given by her parents, family, Cricket Association for the Blind in Kerala, Panchayat, NSS College, and her kerala team.

The World Blind Cricket Council Vice President Rajnish Henry praised Sandra for her outstanding achievement.

"It is a huge achievement for an Indian blind girl. It was the first time, girls were travelling abroad and playing the team game and making India proud that was an outstanding effort from the girls. Sandra coming from the Kerala blind community, represented India. It is inspiring for her," Rajnish said.

After their victory, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had congratulated the Indian women's team

"Kudos to the Indian women's blind cricket team for winning the Gold at the IBSA World Games! A monumental achievement that exemplifies the indomitable spirit and talent of our sportswomen. India beams with pride!" said PM Narendra Modi on X which was earlier known as Twitter.

"Indian women's cricket team's gold medal victory at the #IBSAWorldGames is a proud moment for every Keralite as Sandra Davis from Thrissur shone throughout the competition. This glorious feat on the world stage will inspire many to pursue their dreams. Wishing the Indian team continued success in future," CM Pinarayi Vijayan wrote on his X handle.

India restricted Australia at 114/8 in the allotted 20 overs and then chased down the revised target of 42, keeping nine wickets in hand, following a weather-induced intervention, in just four overs.

