ICC Announces Global Trophy Tour Ahead of Champions Trophy 2025, Drops PoK Cities: Check Full Schedule Here

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the launch of the global Trophy Tour for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, which will travel to eight participating nations ahead of the tournament in February and March next year.

The Trophy Tour began on Saturday, 16th November, in Islamabad, Pakistan. On its opening day, the trophy was displayed at iconic landmarks including Daman-e-Koh, Faisal Mosque, and the Pakistan Monument, where former Pakistan cricket legend Shoaib Akhtar was present.

The Trophy Tour will continue across Pakistan before visiting Afghanistan, Bangladesh, South Africa, Australia, New Zealand, England, and India.

Schedule of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Trophy Tour: