ICC Announces Test Team of the Year 2023: Only THESE Two Indians Feature in Australia-Dominated Lineup

Australia's cricket captain, Pat Cummins, has been named the leader of the ICC Men's Test Team of the Year for 2023, a recognition of his exceptional performance throughout the year. The announcement, made on Tuesday, also highlighted the inclusion of Indian all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin in the prestigious team.

Cummins, who had a remarkable year, guided Australia to victory in the World Test Championship against India. The captain's golden touch extended beyond international competitions, as he led his team to triumph in the ODI World Cup, defeating India once again in the final. Adding to his achievements, Cummins secured a lucrative Rs 20.5 crore deal with the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League.

During the WTC cycle from 2021-23, Cummins showcased his bowling skills by claiming an impressive 57 wickets in 16 matches, significantly contributing to his team's success. In addition to leading the ICC Men’s Test Team of the Year, Cummins earned a nomination for the prestigious Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year.

Ravindra Jadeja, with his brilliant left-arm spin and valuable batting contributions, provided balance to the ICC Test Team of the Year. The all-rounder began the year with a standout performance against Australia in Nagpur, securing a five-wicket haul and a half-century. Jadeja continued his stellar form in subsequent matches, including a remarkable 10-wicket match haul against Australia, instrumental in India retaining the trophy. His consistent performance extended into the WTC Final against Australia, where he contributed significantly with both bat and ball.

Ravichandran Ashwin, the fourth nominee for ICC Men’s Test Cricketer of the Year, also earned a place in the Test Team of the Year. Ashwin emerged as the leading wicket-taker for India in the Border-Gavaskar series, claiming 25 wickets in four games. Despite not featuring in India’s XI for the WTC Final, Ashwin made a strong comeback in the Test team against West Indies, showcasing his skills with 12 wickets in the first match, accompanied by a half-century and three wickets in the subsequent match.

The complete ICC Men's Test Team of the Year for 2023 is as follows: