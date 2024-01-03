ICC Awards 2023: First Set of Nominees Announced, Check Full List Here

In the race for the ICC Men's T20I Cricketer of the Year 2023 award, the world's number one T20I batter, Suryakumar Yadav, stands nominated alongside Zimbabwe's Sikandar Raza, Uganda's Alpesh Ramjani, and New Zealand's Mark Chapman.

Suryakumar Yadav's Dominance in 2023

Suryakumar Yadav showcased unwavering excellence throughout the year, maintaining his stature as the premier T20I batter. Despite a modest start with a score of 7 in the initial innings against Sri Lanka, Yadav quickly regained momentum, delivering remarkable performances with scores of 51 (36) and an unbeaten 112* (51) in subsequent matches. Consistency defined his year, with reliable contributions in the 20s to 40s, showcasing his batting prowess. Notably, an exceptional innings of 83 (44) against the West Indies in Providence underscored his class. Wrapping up the series in Florida, Yadav concluded with a resilient knock of 61 (45). His noteworthy half-centuries against Australia and South Africa preceded a stunning century of 100 runs off just 56 balls against South Africa in Johannesburg, sealing the final T20I of the year. Despite the added responsibility of captaincy towards the year's end, Yadav excelled in leading a young side.

Sikandar Raza's Consistent Performances

Sikandar Raza showcased commendable consistency in the T20I format, evident in his stellar performances throughout the year. He began the year with two impressive fifties, notching 82* (35) and 52 (36) against Namibia, displaying his dominance away from home. Raza's versatility was on display as he also contributed with the ball, claiming figures of 4/24 (4) in the series' final match. Despite challenges in the Africa Qualifier, Raza stood out with stellar performances. Despite a defeat against Uganda, he managed a respectable 48 (39) and surpassed the half-century mark in his remaining three innings, notably accumulating 82 runs (48) in a standout performance. Raza's all-round capabilities were evident as he consistently took multiple wickets in almost all Africa Qualifier matches. Notably, his impactful bowling performance came against Ireland in their bilateral series towards the end of the year, where he claimed figures of 3/28 (4).

Alpesh Ramjani's Stellar Year for Uganda

The year 2023 marked a storming year for Ugandan cricket, significantly influenced by Alpesh Ramjani's stellar performances with both bat and ball. Ramjani, a left-arm orthodox bowler, proved to be a nightmare for batters, securing an impressive 55 wickets in his 30 outings, the highest among men’s players in the format throughout the year. His consistency was remarkable, striking every 11 balls for Uganda and only going wicketless on four occasions. With the bat, Ramjani displayed his capability, showcasing versatility in different positions in the order. Notably, his knock of 40 from 26 against Zimbabwe at the Qualifier was pivotal, leading to a shock victory on their path to T20 World Cup Qualification.

Mark Chapman's Swashbuckling Batting Display

Mark Chapman emerged as a swashbuckling force with the bat, striking at 145.54 and boasting an admirable average of 50.54 while predominantly batting at No.4 and No.5 in the order. Overcoming a slow start to the year, Chapman hit his stride on New Zealand’s tour of Pakistan, amassing 290 runs in five matches and earning Player of the Series accolades in the shared 2-2 series. His contributions continued with two half-centuries against the UAE in Dubai, and he made headlines with a 40* effort from just 25 balls in a successful chase against England in Nottingham later in the year.