IPL 2024 : Suryakumar Yadav Sweats It Out in Nets After Recovering From Injury

Mumbai batter Suryakumar Yadav sweated it out in the nets Friday in preparation for their IPL match against Delhi Capitals on Sunday, April 7.

Yadav, the world's No. 1 T20I batsman, missed the initial stages of the season due to a sports hernia surgery. The injury sidelined him during India's tour of South Africa and the subsequent T20I series against Afghanistan.

His return is a major boost for Mumbai, who have lost their opening three matches. Yadav was their leading run-scorer last season, amassing 603 runs in 16 matches at an average of 43.21 and a strike rate of 181.14.

He was declared fit to return by the National Cricket Academy on April 3 after recovering from the surgery.

Mumbai, under new captain Hardik Pandya, are looking to turn their season around. Pandya, who replaced Rohit Sharma as skipper, has faced boos from fans in three consecutive matches, including their home crowd at Wankhede Stadium.

Both Mumbai and Delhi, who have only won one of their opening four matches, will be desperate for a win when they clash on Sunday.