ICC charges local Indian umpire Jatin Kashyap for breaching anti-corruption code

Dubai [UAE], May 22 : The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday charged local Indian umpire Jatin Kashyap with breaching two counts of the ICC Anti-Corruption Code (the "Code"). The breaches arose out of an investigation into International Matches in 2022.

According to a statement by ICC, Kashyad had been charged with breaching articles 2.4.6 and 2.4.7 of the code. Kashyap has 14 days from May 19 to respond to the charges, which relate to the international games in 2022.

According to ESPNcricinfo, Kashyap who is based in Bathinda, Punjab, was charged with trying to corrupt players taking part in the 2022 Asia Cup Qualifiers in Oman. Kashyap is a local Indian umpire and has not been on the ICC panel of match officials. While he was not a tournament official, the ICC's anti-corruption unit has the power to initiate an investigation because it was an international event. Kashyap has officiated in Punjab district matches but is not on the BCCI panel.

"A breach of Article 2.4.6 of the Code, failing or refusing, without compelling justification, to cooperate with the Anti-Corruption Unit's (ACU) investigation in relation to possible Corrupt Conduct under the Code, including (without limitation) failing to provide accurately and completely any information and/or documentation requested by the ACU (whether as part of a formal Demand pursuant to Article 4.3 or otherwise) as part of such investigation," an ICC statement read.

"A breach of Article 2.4.7 of the Code, obstructing or delaying the ACU's investigation in relation to possible Corrupt Conduct under the Code, including (without limitation) concealing, tampering with or destroying any documentation or other information that may be relevant to that investigation and/or that may be evidence of or may lead to the discovery of evidence of Corrupt Conduct under the Code," it further read.

In accordance with Code Article 4.6.6, Kashyap has 14 days from 19 May to respond to the charges. The ICC will not make any further comment in respect of these charges at this stage.

